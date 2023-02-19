Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

GMED stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,693,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

