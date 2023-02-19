Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $29.52 million and $275,275.42 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,610,617 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

