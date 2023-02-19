Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.63 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $28.63 million and $310,627.10 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,614,510 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.