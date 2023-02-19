Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 281.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,480,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,018 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,308,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

