Governance OHM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $948,820.75 (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,812.54 or 0.11510704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $948,820.75 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00422517 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.84 or 0.27988307 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
