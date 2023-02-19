Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $827,824.35 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $827,824.35 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00404315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00092014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00653772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00550912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00172439 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

