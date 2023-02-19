Grin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $884,099.35 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $884,099.35 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,918.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00401877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00092021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.05 or 0.00658341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.86 or 0.00557254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00172034 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

