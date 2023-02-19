Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,458,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,759,000 after buying an additional 821,683 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,611 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

