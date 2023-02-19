Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE HMY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.24. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
