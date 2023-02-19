Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Cap of $29.63 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $29.63 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $43.50 or 0.00178698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

