Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hasbro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $298,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $236,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $216,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

