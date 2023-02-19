Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

