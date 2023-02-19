Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $205.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

