Haverford Trust Co Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.73.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

