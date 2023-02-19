Haverford Trust Co Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,963 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

