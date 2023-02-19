Haverford Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.17 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

