Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94.

