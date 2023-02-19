Haverford Trust Co Sells 21,127 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

