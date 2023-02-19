Haverford Trust Co Sells 362 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.15.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.