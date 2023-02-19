HC Wainwright Trims McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Target Price to $10.25

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MUX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

