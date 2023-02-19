HC Wainwright Trims McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Target Price to $10.25

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
McEwen Mining Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MUX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
