Head to Head Survey: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Valneva 0 2 1 0 2.33

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 868.87%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.01%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Valneva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -355.20% -80.63% -40.80% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Valneva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $27.10 million 0.87 -$68.74 million ($2.71) -0.30 Valneva $411.85 million 2.13 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

