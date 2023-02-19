Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 157,800 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

