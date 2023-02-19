Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 250,200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $59,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $65,447,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $188.46 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.35%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

