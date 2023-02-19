Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $24.29 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64,370 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.69.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

