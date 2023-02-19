Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $27.07 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Nutrien worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $94,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.