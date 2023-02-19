Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $90,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

