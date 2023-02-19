Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $35.91 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 488,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,912,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $76.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

