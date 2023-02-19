Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $40.60 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 166,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 67,456 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,540,000.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.