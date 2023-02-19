Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 985,699 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1,328.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 985,699 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

INTC opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

