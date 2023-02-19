Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.41%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

