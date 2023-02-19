Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,094,446 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,094,446 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 590,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,220.4% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,407,000 after purchasing an additional 721,412 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,581,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,481,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $120.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

