Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for about 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.95% of Pembina Pipeline worth $159,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.96 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.15%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

