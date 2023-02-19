Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.29 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0872 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $75.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00080468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00057812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001131 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,239,831,125 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,239,831,125.08634 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08866308 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $42,725,586.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

