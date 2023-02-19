Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,553 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

