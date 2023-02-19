Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 40.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 38,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,462,310.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,005,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 38,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,462,310.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 230,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,248. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

