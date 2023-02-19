Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

