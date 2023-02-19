Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

