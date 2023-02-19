Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

NASDAQ RCII opened at $27.98 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.