Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 473,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 361,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 91,499 shares during the period.

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

HRTX opened at $2.70 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

