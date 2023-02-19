HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0612 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $35.00 billion and approximately $22.32 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00424425 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.52 or 0.28114717 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
