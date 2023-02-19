HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) is Towle & Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Towle & Co cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair comprises approximately 5.2% of Towle & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towle & Co owned approximately 0.30% of HF Sinclair worth $32,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:DINO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 1,722,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

