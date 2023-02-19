HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $658,780.96 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. HI has a total market cap of $64.40 million and $658,780.96 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00216247 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,507.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0232058 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $686,867.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.