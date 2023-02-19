Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.8 %

HI opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

