Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.16 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $211.16 million and $6.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00424182 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,933.00 or 0.28098574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 461,056,708 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.