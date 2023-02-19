Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.60. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.87.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

