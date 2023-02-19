Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.87

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $18.65. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 5,184 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.