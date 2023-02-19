Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

