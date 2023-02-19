HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in HP were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 485.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.