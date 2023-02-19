Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $30.05 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,796 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $30,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.4 %

VALE stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.