Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $32.71 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,034 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $427.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.92 and a 200-day moving average of $416.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

