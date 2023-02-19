Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,582 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $33,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

EIX stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.08%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.